Fight in prison leads to death of Angola inmate; investigation underway

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Potential criminal charges are pending after the death of an inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) say they’ve launched a joint investigation with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
An inmate was reportedly involved in a fight with his cellmate on Monday, Aug. 17 and later died at the prison. The incident happened around 3 p.m., officials say. Officers making their rounds at the prison reportedly discovered the fight.
DOC officials report the surviving inmate is in segregation at this time pending an investigation.
An autopsy of the deceased inmate will be performed, officials say. Possible criminal charges for the other inmate are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
