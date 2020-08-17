BRPD announces arrest in 2008 homicide case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in a homicide case from 2008, the department announced Monday, Aug. 17.
Dexter Collins, 40, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tangie Swanson, 37, which happened in the 900 block of East Boulevard on Aug. 14, 2008.
Police say recent developments in the investigation played a vital role in the arrest.
Collins is charged with second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.
