BRFD investigating arson on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vacant house fire that occurred in the 4300 block of Evangeline Street on Monday, Aug. 17 around 5 a.m.
According to BRFD they have ruled the house fire to be arson. When firefighters arrived they found the exterior of the home on fire.
Officials state that the fire is believed to have started under the home and was burning through the floor joist.
Firefighters had to cut through the floors in the home to get the fire under control. No one was living in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
