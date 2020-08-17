Brees prepares for protocol-packed Saints training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Year 20 of NFL training camp for Drew Brees appears on the surface to be like most others. Still got the zip on the pass, work ethic appears impeccable, but what it took it to get here was quite a journey.
“I think we’ve all been pretty confident that we were going to play. We just didn’t know under what circumstances, parameters, or protocols. We show up at the facility every morning and do a COVID test. We’re trying to display a lot of personal responsibility with wearing masks and that sort of thing. Around the facility we’ve all got these tracers on our wrist. Track where you are, and who you’re in contact with and all that stuff,” said Drew Brees.
Protocols aren’t the only thing that changed on Airline Drive. Drew is now sporting a new do'.
“It makes me feel younger. Especially when I’m losing hair up top. Might as well just cut it off. When it’s a 1,000 degrees outside, it cools things off a bit,” said Brees.
