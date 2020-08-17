BREC hosting drive-in movie marathon ‘Wheels & Reels’ Aug. 29

“With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of popular summer events and entertainment venues, BREC is turning Airline Highway Park into a pop-up drive-in movie theater to offer our community a safe way to have some summer fun from the safety of their own cars,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. “Whether you can join us for one movie or all five, we hope you take this opportunity to get out of the house and make memories the way families used to do at drive-in movie theaters many years ago,” said Wilson.