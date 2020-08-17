BREC hosting drive-in movie marathon ‘Wheels & Reels’ Aug. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will host a drive-in style movie marathon at Airline Highway Park Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The all-day event will feature five box office hits the entire family can enjoy. Organizers say they will also be hosting raffles and giveaways at the event.
Movies & Showtimes:
10 a.m. - Arctic Dogs (PG)
12 p.m. - Despicable Me 3 (PG)
2:30 p.m. - Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)
4:30 p.m. - Men in Black International (PG-13)
7 p.m. - Gemini Man (PG-13)
“With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of popular summer events and entertainment venues, BREC is turning Airline Highway Park into a pop-up drive-in movie theater to offer our community a safe way to have some summer fun from the safety of their own cars,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson. “Whether you can join us for one movie or all five, we hope you take this opportunity to get out of the house and make memories the way families used to do at drive-in movie theaters many years ago,” said Wilson.
Tickets for this event are $5 per movie showing or $10 for an all-day pass per car. Organizers say the amount of all-day passes will be limited. Preregistration is required and patrons must purchase tickets online by clicking here. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
Organizers ask all patrons to observe social distancing recommendations for the safety and security of all staff and movie-goers by bringing their own food, drinks, and seating.
BREC’s Airline Highway Park is located at 17200 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
