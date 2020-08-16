71-year-old Prairieville man dies in crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A 71-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 16.
Charles Fontenot of Prairieville was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in Ascension Parish when his 2006 Toyota Camry ran off the road and struck a tree around 5:30 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
He was properly restrained but was seriously injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
