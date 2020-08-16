7-year-old helps raise money for safety vest for police officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Levi Russell also known as Officer Levi, 7, spends his free time helping raise money to provide police officers with extra safety gear.
“So they can go home to their families,” said Russell.
Levi has helped at least 14 officers purchase specially designed vests that can be lifesaving in dangerous situations.
“It’s really important because not only does it provide better protection for officers even maybe a higher level one than the ones that are issued, but there are a lot of agencies out there who are limited to funding and they’re not able to purchase vest,” said Terri Whitt.
Whitt is a retired officer who’s also married to an officer. She says she is aware of how dangerous things can be in the field. She and other police officer wives recently put together a back the blue rally to help show support for those brave men and women in blue. They gave Officer Levi $2,500 from that rally to help with his cause.
“We just thought, ‘what better way to get back to law enforcement and then to give it to this amazing child,’” said Stephanie Barr, wife of a police officer.
Barr says she wants those officers who help protect our communities to know they are supported.
“We want to do everything that we can to along with officer Levi to make sure that these officers do get home safe to their families and what better way to the provide them with extra protection…The sound of that Velcro coming off at the end of the day when your officers home is the best sound in the world oh - there’s no better feeling.”
Their donation to officer Levi will him purchase at least two vests for officers. You can support Officer Levi on his Facebook page or at any Hancock/Whitney Bank Account #0062349132 Officer Levi’s quest.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.