Sunday, August 16: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | August 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 12:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 16 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:

  • 137,918 cases - increase of 1,253 cases
  • 4,384 deaths - 77 new deaths
  • 1,196 patients in hospitals - decrease of 47 patients
  • 189 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
  • 103,512 patients recovered - no change
  • 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
  • 35% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.

