Sunday, August 16: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 16 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 137,918 cases - increase of 1,253 cases
- 4,384 deaths - 77 new deaths
- 1,196 patients in hospitals - decrease of 47 patients
- 189 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 103,512 patients recovered - no change
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 35% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
