Saints look to be focused against Bucs without fans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A lot of fans won’t get to see the Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady week one duel in person like they had hoped.
What that means for the team is it will have to be even more locked in without “dome field advantage” and the noise factor. As Deuce McCallister explained, at least for game one, fans in the stands was probably never going to be realistic under the current circumstances.
“When you look at it, it’s not a good look but it’s the best that we have at this point,” said McCallister. “When I say it’s not a good look, you don’t want to continue to spread the virus but the games must go on. So, for the players and for Sean [Payton], it’s making sure that your players are motivated. You talk about that first opponent, there won’t be jumping offsides. The focus issue for the team will be making sure they’re doing it the right way and making sure that they’re ready to play.”
The Saints are scheduled to host the Bucs on September 13.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.