Plaintiffs file opposition with LA Supreme Court in Tara Wicker candidacy dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking to have Tara Wicker disqualified from running for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President filed their opposition with the Louisiana Supreme Court Sunday.
In their opposition, the plaintiffs claim Wicker has yet to produce her actual tax records and should not be allowed to run for the office.
Wicker’s legal team filed their appeal with the same court Saturday.
Three men initially filed suit claiming Wicker failed to file the required five prior years of state income taxes before she qualified to run for mayor last month.
They produced a response from the Louisiana Department of Revenue claiming that agency had no record of tax filings from Wicker for the years 2016 and 2018.
Wicker maintains she did file all five years of her returns prior to qualifying as a candidate last month.
District Court Judge Tim Kelley heard the initial lawsuit and ruled in favor of Wicker, allowing her to remain on the November ballot.
The First Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Kelley’s ruling in a 3-2 decision last week. That court’s decision disqualified Wicker from running.
It is now up to the Louisiana Supreme Court to decide if Wicker can be placed back on the November ballot or not.
A decision is expected within the next few days.
