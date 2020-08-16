FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight cold front arrives Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A cold front will be moving south across the area Monday morning.
There won’t be much rain associated with this frontal passage, but we won’t totally rule out a stray shower or two.
The front drifts to our coastal parishes by afternoon. Don’t expect a huge cool down with this front, but highs will go from the upper 90s felt Sunday to mid 90s for the first part of the work/school week.
The most noticeable temperature difference will come during the early mornings. Morning lows will actually be a few degrees below normal.
The biggest change will be humidity levels. You’ll notice the air wont’ be as muggy Monday and Tuesday. But all good things come to an end, and in our case it will rather quickly. By Wednesday humidity levels will begin to return.
As moisture returns so will showers and t-storms. Rain chances will be higher than normal to end the week right into next weekend as we see an influx of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico. Expect sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms Thursday through next Sunday.
It’s then back to a more typical summer weather pattern to start the following work week with hot and humid conditions and daily afternoon pop-up showers and t-storms.
In the tropics, we said goodbye to Kyle and Josephine on Sunday as they both degenerated into remnant low pressure systems. But we are tracking two tropical waves in the South Central and Eastern Atlantic. Both have been given a medium chance for tropical development over the next several days.
No immediate concerns with either of these systems, but they will be worth monitoring as the upper air pattern in the coming days will steer these tropical waves towards the Caribbean and possibly the Gulf of Mexico.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.