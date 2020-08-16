FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity relief on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect an absolute scorcher today as afternoon highs climb into the upper 90°s. Thankfully humidity levels won’t be oppressive meaning feels like temperatures should stay out of the danger category.
Still take the heat seriously as it is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far. There is some relief is on the way. A weak cold front is forecast to push through the area Monday delivering a slight cool down and more comfortable humidity levels for the start of the work/school week.
The largest noticeable difference will come in morning lows. Morning lows could come close to the upper 60°s Tuesday morning. While that may not be jacket weather, we’ll take what we can get in mid August.
The lower humidity won’t last long as tropical moisture begins to funnel into the Gulf of Mexico. The deepest moisture will stay over the open waters, but an increase in moisture will bring rain and humidity back by end of week.
We transition into a more typical summer time pattern for the start of the following week with hot and humid conditions and pop-up afternoon showers and storms.
The tropics continue to be very active. Kyle has transitioned into a post tropical cyclone. Josephine is weakening as it turns away from the U.S.
We are tracking two tropical waves way out in the Central and Eastern Atlantic. No cause for immediate concern as any potential development will be slow to occur.
