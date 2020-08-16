BRPD responds to a reported shooting on Hyacinth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Hyacinth Avenue Saturday evening.
According to BRPD Nizual Whittine, 19, was shot during a robbery attempt in the 2900 block of Delaware Street around 8:15 p.m.
Officials state that Whittine was driven to an area on Hyacinth Avenue where police were called to the scene.
Whittine died from his gunshot injuries.
A second gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.
If you know anything about this incident that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
