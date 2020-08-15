FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday might be hottest day of the year so far

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The end of the weekend won’t be as wet as the start has been.
High pressure will nudge east just enough to limit rain chances to the late afternoon and early evening hours Sunday. That means expect a full on blast of summer heat Sunday afternoon.
Right now the forecast high is 97 which would tie the hottest day of the year so far. Don’t be surprised though if a few neighborhoods flirt with a 100 high. The record high for Sunday is 99 set back in 2006.
A cluster of storms is expected to move into the area late Sunday out ahead of a weak cold front. This cold front is actually forecast to push through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning and stall just offshore in the Northern Gulf of Mexico.
Don’t get too excited though, the cold front won’t bring a huge change to temperatures. Morning temperatures will be most noticeably different as they stay in the low 70s. The biggest change will be a decent drop off in humidity levels for the first half of the work/school week. This humidity drop won’t last long as we humidity rebounds as deep tropical moisture begins to move into the Northern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.
Rain chances will be highest Thursday through Saturday as the moisture slowly moves across the area. Rainfall amounts look to stay manageable at this time. We trend back to a more typical summer time weather pattern for the start of the following week.
In the Tropics, Kyle is in the process of transitioning into a post tropical cyclone. Josephine is about to begin a curve towards the north where it will encounter higher wind shear and should begin to weaken. A tropical wave is about to emerge off Africa, but right now tropical weather models do not show much of any development of this wave.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.