Saints safety Marcus Williams credits veteran Malcolm Jenkins with helping his game

“Malcolm is already coming in, giving his knowledge,” said Williams. “He’s showing me different things that I may not have known about (playing) safety. He just comes in and there are some things I may have not known and that he knew from the Philadelphia Eagles. So, he’s coming in, he’s bringing that new style and just being able to add those little different things to my game will help me elevate my game and also help everybody else around us. I think he’s contributed in that way.”