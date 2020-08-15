MISSING: 10-year-old girl last seen in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Missing Person Detectives need the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Amyra Harrison.
According to officials Harrison went missing from her home around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in the Blvd De Province area.
Detectives state that Harrison’s last known location was near the intersection of Frenchtown Road and Country Road in Central.
Harrison is 4′9 and weighs 85 lbs. she was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt.
Anyone having information on Harrison’s whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.