LSU move in day begins with new coronavirus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU move in day started on Saturday, Aug. 15 for students, but a few changes have been made to a very busy day in order to keep families safe during the pandemic.
Move in day has a new schedule and routine lined up for the students. Instead of an all in one move in day, LSU has now spread out the process to multiple days in order to reduce the crowds.
Around 7,000 students will live on campus this year, but each day 1,200 students will start to move in, and students are only allowed to have two guests with them to help with the move.
“Well, all summer everyone in residential life has been planning for a safe return for our students into their residence hall,” said Catherine David Associated Director of Communications for LSU Residential Life. “So, all summer we have been getting ready, we’ve been taking precautions to keep everyone well.”
Families are also required to wear face coverings when entering the building, but once they get into their assigned room, they can off their masks.
These new rules are different from past move in days, but some are grateful for the extra precautions.
“It was great along the way and as things got closer and they really had a plan in place. I felt like as parents we really knew what was going on and even for today. It’s very impressive with the whole process,” said Melissa Zon, a mother, who is helping move in her daughter for her freshman year.
Ellie Lavie, an incoming freshman, says, “Honestly, I fee like it might be easier than a normal move in day just because I didn’t have a long line for the elevator, I didn’t have a line to wait for a box, I mean I feel pretty safe.”
Residence hall move in days will continue until Wednesday. Then on-campus apartments will begin moving in on August 20-23.
For new families, if you are confused on where to go just meet in lot 412 located on River Road. From there Resident Life coordinators dressed in the purple shirts will direct you to your residence hall.
