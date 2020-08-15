Kenneth Miles, former LSU exec. dir. of Academic Center for Student-Athletes, passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kenneth Miles, a former assistant vice chancellor and executive director of the Academic Center for Student-Athletes at LSU, has passed away.
Miles was 50 years old. He spent 11 years at LSU.
The University of Michigan, where he had been employed since October of 2019, released the news on Saturday, August 15.
There were numerous outpours from former and current LSU athletes on social media all day.
Under his leadership, the graduation rate among all student-athletes at LSU rose from 69% to 90%.
He was a four-year letterman in football as a defensive tackle at Virginia from 1989-1992.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.