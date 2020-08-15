Foxworth wins judgeship in nail-biter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In a battle that was close throughout the night, the race for 19th Judicial District Court Judge, Division M, ended with just 27 votes separating the two runoff candidates.
Attorney Tiffany Foxworth was elected to the seat with 9,222 votes. Her opponent, longtime Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander, took in 9,195 votes.
The voting machines will be opened and the votes verified on Tuesday. Alexander led the race through most of the night, with Foxworth only taking the lead in the final minutes. Turnout for that particular election was just 18.5 percent.
The seat was up for grabs after District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who held the seat, was elected to Division C last fall. That seat is closer to Higginbotham’s home.
Another local judgeship was also up for grabs Saturday. Johnell Matthews was elected as Baton Rouge City Court Judge, easily defeating opponent Whitney Higginbotham Greene. Matthews received 63 percent of the vote in that race. Whitney Higginbotham Greene is the sister of Judge Beau Higginbotham and daughter of 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham.
NOTE: The election results are complete but unofficial.
