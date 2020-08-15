FOUND: 10-year-old girl last seen in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police stated that 10-year-old Amyra Harrison has been found. Law enforcement officers have also detained a suspect relative to the case.
Chief Murphy Paul stated, “The law enforcement community came together and possibly saved a life today.” I want to commend the efforts of the Baton Rouge Police Detectives, assisting agencies and members of the community for assisting us with this case and returning Amyra to her family.”
This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it comes available.
According to officials Harrison went missing from her home around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in the Blvd De Province area.
Detectives state that Harrison’s last known location was near the intersection of Frenchtown Road and Country Road in Central.
Harrison is 4′9 and weighs 85 lbs. she was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt.
Anyone having information on Harrison’s whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
