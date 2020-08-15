FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier, less humid weather coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Outside of rain areas today expect hot and muggy conditions. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening.
Don’t cancel any outdoor plans as the day won’t be a total wash out. But, keep your eye on radar with our free First Alert Weather app as a few storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
Rainfall totals for most will be less than 0.5″. But, a few localized spots could receive as much as 2″. High pressure will begin to overtake the area beginning Sunday helping to limit rain activity.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to possibly upper 90°s in a few spots Sunday afternoon. Humidity levels shouldn’t be oppressive, but do take the heat seriously if you have extended outdoor plans Sunday.
A weak cold front is forecast to arrive Monday afternoon. This front won’t do much to our temperatures, but will at least provide a decrease in humidity levels for much of the upcoming work/school week.
Tropical moisture will start to work back into the Gulf Coast states by the end of the week enhancing local rain chances and bringing the muggy air back by next weekend.
We continue to have two tropical storms in the Atlantic. Josephine and Kyle will continue to move away from the U.S. At this time no other tropical activity is expected to develop in the next few days.
