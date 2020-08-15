BRPD responds to deadly shooting on Hyacinth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Hyacinth Avenue Saturday evening.
One person was reported dead at the scene, Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.
The scene is located just off Staring Lane south of Perkins Road.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as soon as it is available. If you know anything about this incident that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.