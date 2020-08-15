BRFD responds to house fire on Cable Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Cable Street shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
According to BRFD the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and remains under investigation.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found half of the house was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.
Officials state that no one was home at the time of the fire and the house received heavy damage. The owner arrived during the incident.
The owner of the house stated that 10 people lived inside the residence.
