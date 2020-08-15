Baton Rouge 2020 August election results: see what passed, who won

Baton Rouge 2020 elections
By Hailey Auglair | August 15, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the ballot on Election Day on Saturday, Aug. 15 were run-off elections for local municipal offices and certain parishes voted on special proposition elections.

Here are the results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office:

East Baton Rouge Parish

District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES 2, Div. M: Tiffany Foxworth (D)

Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C: Johnell Matthews (D)

Baker Councilman, District 4: Robert Young (D)

Ascension Parish

All property tax issues were passed:

  • Library Proposition
  • Mental Health Proposition
  • School District Proposition

East Feliciana Parish

Jackson Town Marshal: Fred Allen (R)

NOTE: The election results are complete but unofficial.

