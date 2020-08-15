Baton Rouge 2020 August election results: see what passed, who won

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On the ballot on Election Day on Saturday, Aug. 15 were run-off elections for local municipal offices and certain parishes voted on special proposition elections.
Here are the results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office:
District Judge, 19th Judicial District, ES 2, Div. M: Tiffany Foxworth (D)
Baton Rouge City Judge, Division C: Johnell Matthews (D)
Baker Councilman, District 4: Robert Young (D)
All property tax issues were passed:
- Library Proposition
- Mental Health Proposition
- School District Proposition
Jackson Town Marshal: Fred Allen (R)
NOTE: The election results are complete but unofficial.
