38-year-old killed in single vehicle crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is dead following on crash on Airline Highway just south of Highland Road, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Aug. 14. LSP says Clint Mock, 38, was driving south on Airline Highway. For reasons under investigation, his 2020 Jaguar F-Pace ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Mock was properly restrained, however, police say he sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.