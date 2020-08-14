University Lakes Project set to restart in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Phase I of the University Lakes Project is scheduled to restart in September, a project to help rehabilitate the lakes surrounding LSU’s campus.
The project to rehabilitate the six lakes, City Park Lake, Erie Lake, College Lake, Campus Lake, University Lake, and Crest Lake, surrounding the campus is a major contributor to help stimulate and support the economic growth of Baton Rouge and providing local jobs.
A coalition of state, local, and university officials formed in the Fall of 2019 to restore the lakes.
Partners include the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU, the LSU Athletics Department, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, is issuing the contracts and will oversee work that includes dredging all six lakes, building a bridge at May Street, and building sidewalks and bike paths around the lakes.
“The Lakes are not only important to LSU, but to the entire state of Louisiana. We are excited to be part of the endless possibilities this project brings to our community,” said LSU Interim President Thomas C. Galligan Jr.
The project was temporarily suspended in Spring 2020 while partners prioritized maintaining the health and wellness of the community during the pandemic.In response to the evolving impact of COVID-19, the initiative will occur in phases.
Funding is in place to move forward with Phase I, the scope of which includes due diligence and design efforts for all six lakes that will commence by the end of 2020.
“We are pleased to do our part to ensure this important project moves forward. This is a great step for the City of Baton Rouge and the entire parish,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
After completion of the design phase, the initial phase of construction will begin, and is scheduled to start in Fall 2021.
It will include deepening and reshaping City Park, Erie, Campus and College Lakes as well as pedestrian and bicycle path improvements around City Park and Campus Lakes.
“While the University Lakes project temporarily took a back seat to our joint work on protecting the community’s health, the state of Louisiana is fully committed to seeing this worthwhile project come to fruition,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
