Perkins Rowe movie theatre opens up for first time in months due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re comfortable and feel like venturing out, Cinemark Theatres all over the country are back open, with safety protocols and popcorn.
One of the managers at Cinemark Perkins Rowe and XD said business has been steady. The theater has had a lot of people call and reserve private theatres for watch parties for $99.
A lot of people believe this is a good step in the right direction.
“We’ve missed the theatre so much. The first opportunity they opened up we were here,” said Suzanne Plitt, who attended the movies.
It’s the little things and places we once took for granted, which are now opening back up, just in a sort of different way.
“[I] love Ghostbusters. Neither of them have seen it, so it’ll be their first time. We’re really excited,” said Alyse Stevens.
The smell of movie theatre buttered popcorn, and a chance to pause that Netflix show for one night is now special.
“This is such a huge adjustment. It’s nice to go back to kind of a routine. Our first date was at a movie theatre, so it’s nice to have a kind of familiar thing,” said Bronley Wittman.
The Perkins Rowe Cinemark opened up for the first time in months because of the coronavirus. The theatre now has protocols like masks, social distancing seats, staggered showtimes and extra sanitation. To try and get people back to the big screens.
“Socially we’ve been petrified to do anything. But we were like we’re going to come out of our shell and do this, it seems safe,” said Stevens.
“Hand sanitizers everywhere, gloves and just the dots everywhere it’s been really nice,” said Plitt.
However, some people feel it's still safer in the comfort of their own living room right now.
“No, not yet. just not yet. Louisiana is still kind of high in the numbers so I’m going to play it safe,” said Rebecca Skeens, who’s nervous to go back.
But for those people venturing out, movie tickets these days are priceless.
“You just got to take it how it comes, and we’re going to hope that they stay open longer. Giving them our business,” said Wittman.
This weekend they are playing throwback movies, but next weekend there will be some new releases.
The following information is provided by Cinemark:
The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres will reopen with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.
- All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.
- Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
- Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
- Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.
- Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
- All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
- Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
- For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.
- Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.
- Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
- Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.
- To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.
- There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.
