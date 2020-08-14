Perkins Rowe movie theatre opens up for first time in months due to coronavirus

The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres will reopen with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.