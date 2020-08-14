Pelicans lose to Magic; finish 2-6 in NBA bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - The Pelicans clawed back after being down by 16 at halftime but the deficit was too much and they came up short against the Magic in their final game of the season.
New Orleans (30-42) suffered a 133-127 loss to Orlando (33-40).
The Pelicans were without rookie Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, E’Twaun Moore, and JJ Redick.
Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 23 points. D.J. Augustin added 22 points off the bench.
Frank Jackson scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Pelicans. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a career-high 29 points. Josh Hart finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
The Pelicans were 2-6 in the restart.
