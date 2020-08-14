Over 25% of Episcopal School upperclassmen quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure at off-campus social events

By Mykal Vincent | August 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 9:04 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Upperclassmen at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge were not back on campus for long before being sent home.

School officials say multiple off-campus social events last weekend possibly exposed over 25% of Upper School students to COVID-19. Those students have been asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure “to create a gap between those who have been exposed and those who have not been exposed.”

In an email sent to parents on Aug. 13, school leaders said students in grades 9-12 will transition to distance learning effective immediately. In-person classes will resume for Upper School students on Thurs., Aug. 27.

Upperclassmen returned to campus on Aug. 7.

Lower and Middle School students will continue in-person classes as planned.

In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, a small number of Episcopal students were ordered to remain home after returning from a trip to Italy.

