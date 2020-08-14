LSU prepares for new school year with extra health & safety precautions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students are preparing to head back to school next week; therefore, the university is setting up extra safety precautions around classrooms and other buildings to help keep students and faculty safe during the pandemic.
As students prepare to return to class, it may look a little different this year.
Inside campus buildings there will be signs telling students which direction they need to go and to remember to stay socially distant in the classrooms.
Students will be more spread out now and there must be an empty seat in between students.
“We’re in a pandemic, so safety is the guidepost. Safety has been the guidepost from the start and I would say again the best way to stay safe with everything they tell us until we have a vaccine is to do what you and I are doing right now which is to wear these masks and to keep washing our hands not doing dumb stuff,” says LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
Common areas around the campus and other buildings will have hand sanitizers. Cleaning crews will be making the rounds through the bathrooms and classrooms more often.
LSU hopes that with all of these changes will make students and parents feel safer for the upcoming school year.
Almeda Beruve is a parent and currently helping get her daughter, Jordan, ready for her freshman year,
“They want these kids to have the experience as much as we as parents want them to have it, but we also want them to be safe. We don’t want them in a negative area. So, we appreciate everything LSU is doing to not only fulfill this freshman experience, but to keep them as safe as possible.”
Layla Elkhan is going into her junior year at LSU, she says, “We all want to have fun, but we also have to take into consideration that if we follow the rules and like make sure we are staying distant from everyone and we are not going out too much. We can help stop COVID and we can go back to normal life even sooner.”
All class lectures will be recorded and put online incase students have to quarantine or if they simply don’t feel comfortable going into class.
The university is currently making their own sanitation wipes which will be provided in every classroom for students and teachers to use.
As of now the school has already spent 12 million dollars on COVID-19 related expenses, but they are planning to receive some reimbursements from the federal government.
