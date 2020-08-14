’Horn Boss’ - Vincent recalls exhilarating 87-yard TD, 2003 SEC Championship performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Justin Vincent’s true freshman year of 2003 is a bit of a fascinating one.
Vincent was used only sparingly during the first half of the season, not starting a game until the seventh contest of the campaign at South Carolina.
However, that didn’t stop him from exploding to not only rush for over 1,000 yards but also propelling the Tigers to the BCS National Championship.
In a recent interview, Vincent recalled his MVP performance from the SEC Championship, as the No. 3 Tigers smashed No. 5 Georgia, 34-13, in Atlanta. Vincent rushed for an SEC Championship record 201 yards and two touchdowns, sparked by exhilarating runs of 87 and 62 yards.
