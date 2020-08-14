’He could’ve started at 70% of the schools in the SEC’ - Guidry was LSU’s great relief pitcher at QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mickey Guidry was an LSU Tiger who truly relished and did his best to maximize every opportunity.
As a quarterback from 1985-88, Guidry only started one game but contributed greatly off the bench. Guidry would typically get one drive in the first half and another in the second, giving LSU opponents a different look and a change of pace.
During LSU’s SEC Championship teams of 1986 and 1988, he completed 67.4% and 65.1% of his passes respectively. Guidry did an outstanding job complimenting starter Tommy Hodson, who rewrote the LSU passing record book, finishing with over 9,000 yards in his stellar career.
In a recent interview, Guidry and former LSU teammate Gordy Rush shared their thoughts on the dynamic that often sparked the Tigers to victory.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.