Friday, August 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, August 14 the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 136,737 cases - increase of 1,380 cases
- 4,307 deaths - 28 new deaths
- 1,243 patients in hospitals - decrease of 38 patients
- 197 patients on ventilators - increase of 1 patient
- 103,512 patients recovered - no change
85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 29% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Thursday, 21,032 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,637,012.
