Former LSU head coach doesn’t believe any Power Five conference will play fall football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is slated to start fall camp Monday, August 17, and the first game is just six weeks away but plenty of questions still exist.
Former LSU head coach Gerry DiNardo works for the Big Ten Network now and he just witnessed that league’s shutdown this week.
DiNardo gave his perspective on whether he thinks games will actually be played in Tiger Stadium this fall.
“I’m pulling for them and I think everybody is pulling for them,” said DiNardo. “Every sincere football fan in the Big Ten and in the Pac-12, we want to see the other three conferences make it. I do think this, Jacques, I’m not convinced that any of the Power Five conferences are going to play. In fact, I don’t believe that they will, if I was forced to make a decision. It’s easier for the presidents to say, ‘No, let’s not play’ than it is to say, ‘Yes, let’s play.’ But that’s a tough decision they’re going to have to live with.”
The 2020 SEC football season will be made up of a 10-game, conference-only schedule. A revised schedule for the season has not yet been announced.
