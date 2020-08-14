FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return today, local heavy rain possible

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return today, local heavy rain possible
WAFB Storm Team Pinpoint Forecast for Friday, August 14. (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | August 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely again today, with afternoon rain chances posted at 70%.

Much like Thursday, a few strong storms could be in the mix, with local heavy rainfall and damaging winds being the primary concerns.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas just to the northeast of Baton Rouge.

Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center as of Friday morning, August 14. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is posted just northeast of Baton Rouge with the potential for isolated strong storms producing damaging winds.
Severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center as of Friday morning, August 14. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is posted just northeast of Baton Rouge with the potential for isolated strong storms producing damaging winds. (Source: WAFB)

A Level 1 (marginal) risk of flooding (excessive rainfall) has also been posted for all of our area by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

Rain chances likely stay a little above normal for one more day into Saturday, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Future Radar (GRAF model) valid at 4 p.m. Friday showing scattered to numerous showers and t-storms impacting the area.
Future Radar (GRAF model) valid at 4 p.m. Friday showing scattered to numerous showers and t-storms impacting the area. (Source: WAFB)

By Sunday, drier air is expected to filter in from the north, limiting rain chances to 30% around the area. Even with scattered storms in the forecast on Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid 90°s for many and mid 90°s appear even more certain by Sunday.

The extended forecast continues to point toward a somewhat unusual August cool front moving through the area.

WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Friday morning, August 14.
WAFB Storm Team 10-day forecast as of Friday morning, August 14. (Source: WAFB)

However, guidance continues to struggle with the details of the impacts behind that front. Somewhat drier air should deliver at least some modest relief from the humidity and result in lower rain chances for the first half of the week, but it remains unclear how much ‘cooler’ we may get behind that front.

By late in the week, a surge of tropical moisture appears as though it will be moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in increasing rain chances once again.

However, the increased cloud cover and rainfall may keep highs in the upper 80°s to near 90° during the latter part of the week.

Josephine is barely hanging on as a tropical storm as of Friday morning. And the forecast now indicates it may only see some slight strengthening today before likely weakening over the weekend as it encounters increasing wind shear.

Advisory and forecast track for Tropical Storm Josephine as of 10 a.m. Friday. Josephine will likely weaken over the weekend and is not expected to produce any significant impacts to land areas.
Advisory and forecast track for Tropical Storm Josephine as of 10 a.m. Friday. Josephine will likely weaken over the weekend and is not expected to produce any significant impacts to land areas. (Source: WAFB)

Most importantly, Josephine is not expected to deliver any significant impacts to any land areas.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure about 100 miles off the coast of North Carolina shows some signs of organization.

Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Friday morning. An area of low pressure near the coast of North Carolina is given a 50% chance of development, but is expected to move away from the U.S. this weekend.
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 a.m. Friday morning. An area of low pressure near the coast of North Carolina is given a 50% chance of development, but is expected to move away from the U.S. this weekend. (Source: WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center now gives the system a 50% chance of development, but regardless of development or not, it will be moving away from the U.S. East Coast in the coming days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.