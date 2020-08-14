FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return today, local heavy rain possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely again today, with afternoon rain chances posted at 70%.
Much like Thursday, a few strong storms could be in the mix, with local heavy rainfall and damaging winds being the primary concerns.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas just to the northeast of Baton Rouge.
A Level 1 (marginal) risk of flooding (excessive rainfall) has also been posted for all of our area by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.
Rain chances likely stay a little above normal for one more day into Saturday, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
By Sunday, drier air is expected to filter in from the north, limiting rain chances to 30% around the area. Even with scattered storms in the forecast on Saturday, highs are expected to reach the mid 90°s for many and mid 90°s appear even more certain by Sunday.
The extended forecast continues to point toward a somewhat unusual August cool front moving through the area.
However, guidance continues to struggle with the details of the impacts behind that front. Somewhat drier air should deliver at least some modest relief from the humidity and result in lower rain chances for the first half of the week, but it remains unclear how much ‘cooler’ we may get behind that front.
By late in the week, a surge of tropical moisture appears as though it will be moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in increasing rain chances once again.
However, the increased cloud cover and rainfall may keep highs in the upper 80°s to near 90° during the latter part of the week.
Josephine is barely hanging on as a tropical storm as of Friday morning. And the forecast now indicates it may only see some slight strengthening today before likely weakening over the weekend as it encounters increasing wind shear.
Most importantly, Josephine is not expected to deliver any significant impacts to any land areas.
Elsewhere, an area of low pressure about 100 miles off the coast of North Carolina shows some signs of organization.
The National Hurricane Center now gives the system a 50% chance of development, but regardless of development or not, it will be moving away from the U.S. East Coast in the coming days.
