FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, storms may return for evening drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After areas of very strong storms yesterday, it looks as if the potential for additional showers and storms will stay in your Friday forecast.
The early drive should be mainly dry and out-the-door temperatures relatively comfortably in the low/mid 70°s.
Only limited activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar during the morning hours, heating up with numerous areas of rain/storms during the afternoon/early evening. Highs are forecast to top out in the lower 90°s. Our heat index will likely again push into triple digits.
Overnight, a few spotty/isolated showers possible, a low in the mid 70°s.
For your weekend, we’re still looking at a 40% - 50% coverage of rain both Saturday and Sunday, with highs topping out in the mid 90°s.
