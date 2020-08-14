FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers, cooler temperatures next week

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine has been struggling against wind shear throughout the day. While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the system to retain tropical-storm intensity into the weekend, wind shear is expected to weaken Josephine even more by early next week. The latest forecast track continues to keep Josephine out at sea, with Bermuda as the only potential landfall area. Yet given the anticipated weakening, the remnants of this system should not pose too big of a problem for that island.