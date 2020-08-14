FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers, cooler temperatures next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much like we saw on Thursday, a disturbance rolling towards the WAFB area from the north had the potential for producing locally heavy rains and a few strong thunderstorms.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center put southwestern Mississippi and the Florida Parishes under a “Marginal Risk” (1-out-of-5) for severe storms through the afternoon and into the evening, but most of us missed out on the action as the core of the thunderstorm cluster tracked to the east of the heart of the WAFB area.
The First Alert forecast calls for a mainly-dry night and a dry morning start for Saturday with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under fair to partly cloudy skies. Saturday afternoon shapes up to be another hot and humid one with the return of scattered showers and t-storms. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s with the heat index in the 100s for a run of hours until the afternoon rains arrive. Set rain chances for the day at 40% to 50%.
Sunday also will be hot and humid but it looks to be a bit drier. After a dry morning start with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures will climb into the mid 90s for Sunday afternoon, again feeling like the 100s in the shade. However, rains will be much more limited in coverage, running just 20% to 30% for the afternoon.
The forecast guidance continues to promote the arrival of a modest cool front next week. While we can’t expect a big drop in temperatures, they should run a few degrees lower than what we’ve been dealing with over the last several days. In addition, and maybe more importantly, the humidity should fall along with reduced rain chances for a few days, at least. By week’s end, however, a return of Gulf moisture will mean a rebound in local humidity and rising rain probabilities.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine has been struggling against wind shear throughout the day. While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the system to retain tropical-storm intensity into the weekend, wind shear is expected to weaken Josephine even more by early next week. The latest forecast track continues to keep Josephine out at sea, with Bermuda as the only potential landfall area. Yet given the anticipated weakening, the remnants of this system should not pose too big of a problem for that island.
The NHC also upgraded what was Invest 96L to Tropical Storm Kyle on Friday afternoon. Kyle will continue moving away from the U.S. East Coast over the weekend and into early next week. The forecast path for Kyle takes the storm towards cool waters and the NHC projection calls for the system to become non-tropical by Monday. And yes, Kyle sets yet another hurricane record for this fast-paced 2020 Hurricane Season, surpassing 2005′s Katrina (August 24th) as the earliest “K” storm (11th named storm) ever in the Atlantic.
