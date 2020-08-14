Court grants LDH’s petition for temporary restraining order against Ruston restaurant after COVID-19 violations

Ruston, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health obtained a temporary restraining order against Peking Buffet in Ruston after “excessive” non-compliance with the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.
The order, issued by the Third Judicial District Court of Louisiana, prohibits the restaurant from operating until the court rules otherwise. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.
During the most recent inspection on Aug. 12, LDH found again that the restaurant was still using self-serve buffets despite the governor’s order prohibiting them.
“LDH prioritizes education over such enforcement actions and that has largely worked in the response against COVID-19,” LDH said in a press release. “Many more businesses are following the Governor’s mandates and necessary mitigation measures to protect their employees and customers.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.