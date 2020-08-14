Classes begin in full-swing for Ascension Parish schools

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - More than 20,000 Ascension Parish students returned to school Friday, Aug. 14, although roughly 30 percent attended classes online.
Some parents, like Tyana Daquano, spent their mornings setting up laptops and creating workspaces where their children will learn at home.
“It’s not the ideal situation for starting your first day of school, let alone your first day of kindergarten,” she said, making reference to her 5-year-old son, Jaelen. “I’m sure he was looking forward to going into a classroom, meeting new people, and being around other children.”
Some families that elected to keep their kids at home will be allowed to re-assess their decision after the first nine weeks of class.
Daquano said she and her husband, WAFB photographer Derron Daquano, elected to keep their children at home partly because older relatives make frequent visits to see the children.
“Some things you can control, but here – we know who he’s around and we know what kind of environment he’s in,” Tyana said. “There’s not a right or a wrong answer, you just did what you had to do for the safety of your family.”
More than 3,000 people in Ascension so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school district is using a special curriculum designed for online learning. Children watch classes in real-time from home.
“It’s not like he’s at home, having a break,” she said. “He’s at school, 100 percent.”
The Daquano family converted a playroom into a study room, partly to give their son a quiet place to study away from a younger sibling and two working parents.
“There’s good and there’s bad, and we know we have to take whatever comes and make the best of it. For right now, things are working out.”
