Baton Rouge man dies after being shot near Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A 66-year-old man has died after Baton Rouge Police found him in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.
Donald Carlton was found in the 5200 block of Greenwell Street around 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to BRPD.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.