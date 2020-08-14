Alvin Kamara focused on many things going into season but new contract isn’t one of them

“My main focus this offseason was getting back healthy; I had a rocky year last year dealing with injuries, so I’ve dealt with that, got back healthy, and I’m here now just trying to get back in the swing, trying to navigate what’s going on with this corona thing, just focused on what we’ve got to do as a team,” said Kamara. “It’s never been something ... I never came in thinking about like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait until I get a contract.’ It’s like, I’m playing and when that comes, it’s going to be well deserved and it’s going to be perfect timing for it. It’s just not something that’s on the forefront of my day. It is not something I wake up thinking about.”