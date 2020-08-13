’White Lightning’ - Sammy Martin took the jokes, dodged the defenders at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sammy Martin is certainly one of the more unique players in the history of LSU football.
Martin played with the Tigers from 1984-87 and was part of some very strong LSU teams. His teammates and coaches would often rib Martin about his appearance, saying he hardly had the physique of a college football player and that he looked far too old to be one either.
But Martin’s blazing speed and shifty moves were no joke to opposing defenses, who were often left in the dust by the Gretna, La., native. Martin averaged 5.5 yards per carry and compiled over 2,000 yards of scrimmage during his LSU career, with over 1,000 yards of kick returns as well.
He went on to be a fourth round draft pick by the New England Patriots and played four seasons in the NFL.
Some of Martin’s LSU teammates - Harvey Williams, Wendell Davis, Verge Ausberry, Chris Carrier, Eddie Fuller, Mickey Guidry, and Ruffin Rodrigue, along with former head coach Mike Archer, shared some entertaining and humorous memories about the man nicknamed “White Lightning.”
Martin currently lives in Picayune, Miss.
