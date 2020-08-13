’We cannot, at this point, have fall NCAA championships,’ says NCAA President Mark Emmert, except for FBS football

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday, August 13, that championships for fall collegiate sports have been canceled, except for FBS football.
According to Emmert, the championships will be held in the spring.
“Sadly, tragically that’s going to be the case this fall. Full stop. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for those students?’ There are ways to do this. I am completely confident we can figure this out,” Emmert added.
This announcement affects sports like cross country, field hockey, soccer, and volleyball.
Football is excluded because the NCAA does not have direct control over the College Football Playoff. It is run by the conferences.
Ralph D. Russo with the Associated Press reported the NCAA Board of Governors previously announced championship events in a sport would be canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sports played a regular season.
He added Divisions II and III almost immediately followed by canceling their fall championships. Division I, which is comprised of 357 schools, held on but as conference after conference canceled their fall seasons, the tipping point came, according to Russo.
