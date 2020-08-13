Troopers respond to 2 fatal crashes Thursday in Pointe Coupee, Iberville parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) say they responded to two fatal crashes within a span of six hours Thursday, Aug. 13.
The first crash happened just after 7 a.m. on LA 1 north of LA 78 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
According to investigators, Brett Sonnier, 58, of Fordoche, and his passenger were traveling northbound on LA 1 in a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Sonnier crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz say Sonnier was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to LSP.
The passenger who was riding with Sonnier was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained moderate injuries.
Police say she was treated at a local hospital.
Investigators say the driver of the Freightliner was also properly wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Scrantz says toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
The second crash happened just after 1 p.m. on LA 1 south of LA 992-3 in Iberville Parish.
Sheena Overstreet, 35, of White Castle, was traveling northbound on LA 1 in a 2020 Dodge Challenger, when for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle hit the back of a 2008 GMC Sierra, according to investigators.
Scrantz says Overstreet was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers obtained toxicology samples from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.