Shots fired along Airline Highway in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gunfire broke out along on Airline Highway in Gonzales Thursday afternoon (Aug. 13).
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says people inside two vehicles were firing shots at each other while heading down Airline Highway.
Police got behind the vehicles and the driver of one of the cars pulled into the parking lot of the Office Depot store on Airline at E Ascension Street.
The driver, still armed with a gun, then ran into the Office Depot. Officers ran into the store and arrested the man and recovered his weapon.
Two others inside that vehicle ran off, but were arrested a short time later.
The driver of the second vehicle, possibly a silver Camaro, sped off and has not yet been apprehended. No injuries were reported.
