3-2 ruling is a good sign for Tara Wicker appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tara Wicker, a candidate for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish, was dealt a big blow Thursday, Aug. 13 when Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled she cannot run for the seat. However, the ruling was not unanimous and legal scholars say that increases the likelihood that her days as a candidate in this race are not done.
At issue is whether Wicker, at the time she qualified for the seat, had paid her state income taxes for the previous five years. That’s something that’s required of candidates running for the office.
Wicker claims she paid all of her taxes by the date she qualified on July 22, however, three residents who filed a lawsuit objecting to her candidacy say there’s no proof Wicker paid taxes in the years 2016 and 2018.
District Court Judge Tim Kelley initially heard the lawsuit and ruled in favor of Wicker, saying he found her testimony that she paid her taxes to be “credible and compelling.”
During that hearing, the custodian of records for the Louisiana Department of Revenue testified that as of July 22, when Wicker qualified, they did not have any record of her filing taxes for the two years in question.
After Wicker’s victory in district court, the three men who filed the lawsuit appealed to the First Circuit.
The First Circuit, made up of 12 judges, had a panel of five of its judges hear the appeal. In a 3-2 decision, the panel reversed the decision of Judge Kelley.
So, what now?
The fact that the First Circuit decision was not unanimous increases Wicker’s chances of receiving an “en banc” hearing before the First Circuit. If granted, the full 12-judge panel would hear Wicker’s case.
In law, an en banc session (French for “in bench”) is a session in which a case is heard before all the judges of a court (before the entire bench) rather than by one judge or a panel of judges selected from them. En banc review is often used for unusually complex cases or cases considered to be of greater importance.
