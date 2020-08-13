Mardi Gras 2021 still uncertain

“A marketing campaign is going to be a big part of that telling people to wear a mask, socially distance, or other items they can do to keep himself safe while attending a parade as it’s a natural extension of what we were doing in regards to the tragic happenings of last year, and again we just want to be proactive and help the city in any way we can should we be allowed to have Mardi Gras… I imagine you’re going to see some parades throw masks Elroy is wearing an awesome Zulu mask,” said Rex representative, James Reiss.