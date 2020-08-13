LSU students to move back on campus starting Aug. 15

Students living in dorms will move in Aug. 15 through 19. Students in on-campus apartments will move in Aug. 20 through 23. Each student can bring two helpers. Groups with too many people will be asked to leave the move-in staging area (River Road, Lot 412) and come back with the appropriate number of guests. Students and guests will be required to get wristbands at the River Road staging area in order to enter the dorms and apartments.