Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Gov. Edwards says it's time for Congress to work together to provide unemployment benefits
By Mykal Vincent | August 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 9:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state’s coronavirus response on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The press conference is happening at 2:30 p.m.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

On Tuesday, Edwards said hospitals in Louisiana are still feeling a strain from COVID-19 despite a decrease in patients over the last two weeks.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday there were 1,320 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 211 of those require ventilators. On July 27, there were 1,600 patients in hospitals and 214 needing ventilators.

More: La. surpasses 1.5M coronavirus tests; hospitals remained stressed despite decrease in patients

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.