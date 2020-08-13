FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and occasional t-storms

Model forecasts continue to tease us with the potential for an uncommon mid-August ‘cool’ front to make its way to South Louisiana next week. These extended range summer front projections often turn out to be less-than-advertised and sometimes they turn out to be total busts. In this case, the Storm Team is anticipating a drop in rain chances and a run of days with lower humidity. Morning lows could drop to near 70° for metro Baton Rouge and dip into the 60°s for some northern WAFB communities. Afternoon highs will run closer to 90° too. But the break from routine August weather will be relatively short-lived, with conditions heading back to August norms by the following weekend.