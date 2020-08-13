FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and occasional t-storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday afternoon’s rains displayed two distinct patterns in the WAFB region: scattered showers and occasional t-storms slowly drifting from west-to-east across the southern parishes while a broken line of stronger storms tracked north-to-south through central Louisiana and SW Mississippi towards the I-10/12 corridor.
The northern storms corresponded with the NWS Storm Prediction Center’s “Marginal Risk” for severe storms.
The rains over the southern parishes were fairly widespread but had a typical summer-time look to them, fueled by Gulf humidity and daytime heating. By contrast, the storms moving into the northern portions of the WAFB region were tied to a disturbance rotating around the eastern flank of the upper-air high-pressure ridge, the same feature that kept the region extra hot and mostly dry for several days.
Now that the “heat ridge” has shifted west and removed the inhibiting “cap” off the atmosphere, the regional pattern east of the ridge has allowed for better rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. That pattern of scattered-to-likely rains is expected to continue for Friday and the weekend. However, even with the ridge easing to the west, Thursday’s high temperature at Baton Rouge Metro Airport was 97°, the 7th consecutive day with a daytime high in the mid/upper 90°s and the longest such stretch of the 2020 summer.
In addition to afternoon showers and occasional t-storms, plan for morning minimums in the mid to upper 70°s for most WAFB communities followed by highs for Friday through Sunday in the low to mid 90°s. Abundant Gulf humidity will combine with the afternoon 90°s to drive heat index readings into the 100°s each day. The durations of those oppressive temperatures will be dependent upon the arrival times for the afternoon clouds and rains.
Severe weather is not a significant concern over the next three days, but one or two stronger t-storms are possible. 3-day rain totals through the weekend are expected to average less than 1.0″ to 1.5″ for the WAFB region but localized downpours are almost certain to produce isolated bullseyes with accumulations of 2.0″ to 3.0″ or more.
Model forecasts continue to tease us with the potential for an uncommon mid-August ‘cool’ front to make its way to South Louisiana next week. These extended range summer front projections often turn out to be less-than-advertised and sometimes they turn out to be total busts. In this case, the Storm Team is anticipating a drop in rain chances and a run of days with lower humidity. Morning lows could drop to near 70° for metro Baton Rouge and dip into the 60°s for some northern WAFB communities. Afternoon highs will run closer to 90° too. But the break from routine August weather will be relatively short-lived, with conditions heading back to August norms by the following weekend.
T.D. #11 earned the upgrade to T.S. Josephine on Thursday morning. Josephine continues the 2020 Hurricane Season streak of record-setters as the earliest “J” storm (10th named storm) on the record books for the Atlantic Basin, beating 2005′s Jose by more than a week. Josephine is likely to strengthen a bit over the next day or two as it moves to the northwest. However, the forecast track takes the tropical storm into a region of increasing southwesterly wind shear and mid-level dry air over the weekend: that should lead to weakening and could effectively disrupt the core of the system. Most importantly, the current forecasts keep Josephine over the open Atlantic and away from land masses.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has also highlighted an area of low pressure along the North Carolina coast. Although not tagged as an invest at this time, the NHC is giving the broad low a 30% chance of tropical or sub-tropical development over the next 5 days. Regardless of the potential for storm formation, this disturbance is headed away from the U.S. coast towards the open Atlantic and poses no threats to land areas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.